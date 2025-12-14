Microsoft AI boss Suleyman calls Elon Musk a ‘bulldozer’, labels Sam Altman ‘courageous’

Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman has discussed how he sees his peers in the AI industry, including Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI chief Elon Musk. Suleyman went on to call Musk a ‘bulldozer’ while stating that Altman may turn out to be the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation.

Speaking to Bloomberg in a recent interview, Suleyman, when asked to describe Musk in a word, said, “I guess, as a bulldozer.”

The Microsoft AI CEO then went on to explain what he meant by that description, stating, “I mean, he’s kind of got superhuman capabilities to bend reality to his will and has, you know, a pretty incredible track record. And somehow he sort of mostly manages to pull off what appears to be impossible, probably with a different kind of set of values.”

“I kind of like that he speaks his mind. I mean, he’s very unfiltered,” Suleyman added.

Suleyman also talked about the role of government regulation in the field of AI, saying, “I believe that government plays an important role in society. It’s a controversial thing to say in Silicon Valley, but I think regulation is necessary and it has made most technologies better.”

Suleyman on Sam Altman: Suleyman was also full of praise for Altman, whom he described as ‘courageous’.

“He’s obviously growing his data centre fleet very, very aggressively. And I think he may well turn out to be one of the great entrepreneurs of our generation. But he’s certainly achieved a lot,” Suleyman said about the OpenAI CEO.

“I think now he’s building data centres at a faster rate than I think anyone in the industry. And if he can pull it off, it will be pretty dramatic,” Suleyman added.

Microsoft AI chief on his ex-partner: Suleyman was among the co-founders of DeepMind along with Demis Hassabis. While Hassabis has continued to lead the company even after Google’s acquisition, Suleyman has gone on to chart his own course.

However, the Microsoft AI chief was full of praise for his former co-founder and said he still chats with Hassabis, including recently congratulating him on the launch of Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro models.

When asked to describe Hassabis, Suleyman said, “Probably a great scientist. I think he’s a great thinker and a good polymath. He’s made massive contributions in the field multiple times. I think he’s truly exceptional.”