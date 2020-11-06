Microsoft AI Summit: Reimagining digital governance with Cloud, AI, IoT

NEW DELHI: Reimagining a tech-enabled future, using data and technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform services and drive adoption within government and public sector with the help of industry will be critical for India, said senior government and public sector leaders at the Microsoft Digital Governance Cloud & AI Summit held on Friday.

“The government is looking to create collaborative mechanisms with the private sector to participate in problem solving by using new technologies. We are excited about the potential of data analytics and AI technologies. We are also looking at ways in which the startup ecosystem and SMBs can participate with value added services on top of these platforms, to make use of AI technologies, blockchain, geospatial technologies, AR/VR," said Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India.

Sawhney added that it will be critical to create a digital ecosystem, where it is not just the government which works in a silo trying to provide services to the citizens, but are able to create opportunities for others who are attempting to provide similar services to join in and build on top of these platforms in a fair and trustworthy manner.

On its part, Microsoft shared its commitment to partner with the public sector ecosystem in the country, with the technology and tools required to accelerate digital success.

“An inclusive economic recovery requires innovation and a disruptive pace. The public sector has been using technology to not only rebound from the crisis, but also emerge at the forefront of digital transformation in India. Cloud and AI are playing a central role in reshaping education, health, public services, MSME and agriculture," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India

India has been at the forefront of digital acceleration, especially after covid-19 that has moved people to remote working, students to online education, and other such interventions that are no more an option, but a necessity. "India has outshined many developed countries with prompt action and rapid development especially in terms of adopting technology," said Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & IT, Govt. of India.

He also elaborated on the need for leading change with AI and spoke about how the government has been proactive in taking steps to leverage AI for inclusive growth, good governance, and empowerment of common citizens. Taking a step ahead from public digital platform like Aadhaar, GeM, GSTN and UPI, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is working on setting up several platforms for health, agriculture, education, logistics, language translation and more, he added.

