Microsoft Bing AI ends chat when prompted about ‘feelings’
The search engine’s chatbot, now in testing, is being tweaked following inappropriate interactions
Microsoft Corp. appeared to have implemented new, more severe restrictions on user interactions with its “reimagined" Bing internet search engine, with the system going mum after prompts mentioning “feelings" or “Sydney," the internal alias used by the Bing team in developing the artificial-intelligence powered chatbot.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×