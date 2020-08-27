Microsoft brings back Halo veteran to get delayed game back on track

Staten, one of the most renowned figures among Halo fans, started his video game career in the 1990s at Bungie, the studio that created the series. He was responsible for writing, editing and directing cut-scenes on the first three Halo games, which were beloved by fans for their rich characters and universes. He remained at Bungie when the studio split from Microsoft in 2007 and ended its work on Halo, but abruptly departed in 2013, just a year before the launch of Bungie's online sci-fi game Destiny. Staten then rejoined Microsoft in 2014 to work on non-Halo games in the Xbox portfolio. 343 was founded to take over the Halo games after Bungie left.