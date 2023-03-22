Microsoft has added an AI-powered image creator tool to its search engine Bing. The new tool is powered by an advanced version of the DALL∙E model from OpenAI. Wondering what the tool allows Bing users to do? Announced via a blog post, the company said that Bing Image Creator allows you to create an image simply by using your own words to describe the picture you want to see. Users will be able to generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat.

“Last month we introduced the new AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge, your copilot for the web – delivering better search, complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to create content. Today we’re taking the chat experience to the next level by making the new Bing more visual," Microsoft writes in the blog.

Bing image creator is available for all users of Bing and Microsoft Edge. The company says that the Bing Image Creator integrated into Bing chat and Edge browser will start rolling out to Bing preview users on both desktop and mobile starting today.

Microsoft says that Bing Image Creator will be fully integrated into the Bing chat experience. It will initially be rolled out in Creative mode.

Here’s how to use Bing Image Creator

To start using, go to Bing.com.

Here, click on the 'Images' option from the top tab.

Then click on 'Image Creator'. Alternatively, you can also search it by typing 'bing.com/image/create' to get access to the image creator.

Next, users can prompt the tool to create an image by typing a descripiton of an image and , providing additional context like location or activity, and choosing an art style.

As mentioned above, Bing Image Creator preview will also be available in Microsoft Edge, making it the first and only browser with an integrated AI-powered image generator.

To use Bing Image Creator in Edge, simply click the Bing Image Creator icon in the sidebar to create your image or invoke from Bing chat in Edge.