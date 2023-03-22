Microsoft brings Bing Image Creator to Bing and Edge: Here’s how to use

Microsoft has added an AI-powered image creator tool to its search engine Bing. The new tool is powered by an advanced version of the DALL∙E model from OpenAI. Wondering what the tool allows Bing users to do? Announced via a blog post, the company said that Bing Image Creator allows you to create an image simply by using your own words to describe the picture you want to see. Users will be able to generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat.

