Microsoft brings new 'Strikes' system for Xbox to check online toxicity
Microsoft introduces new punitive framework for Xbox devices to tackle online toxicity among players, using a 'Strikes' mechanism with escalating penalties.
Microsoft is introducing a new punitive framework for Xbox devices to tackle online toxicity among players. This novel system is hinged on a 'Strikes' mechanism, which encompasses varying degrees of severity based on the misconduct. Each instance of inappropriate behavior will lead to a strike, with the potential for cumulative accumulation in cases of recurring violations.