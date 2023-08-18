Microsoft is introducing a new punitive framework for Xbox devices to tackle online toxicity among players. This novel system is hinged on a 'Strikes' mechanism, which encompasses varying degrees of severity based on the misconduct. Each instance of inappropriate behavior will lead to a strike, with the potential for cumulative accumulation in cases of recurring violations.

Commencing immediately, all players will begin with a clean slate, albeit prior sanctions must still be served. The strikes will be tiered progressively, resulting in more extended penalties and bans for those who repeatedly commit offenses.

All strikes will remain active on users' accounts for a duration of six months from their initial occurrence.

The spectrum of offenses ranges from profanity, counting as a single strike, to hate speech, which can trigger up to three strikes. Individuals who believe they've been unjustly banned can appeal the decision; if the appeal is successful, the strike will be expunged from their record.

A solitary strike could translate into a suspension of up to 24 hours, while accumulating eight strikes might lead to suspensions spanning up to a year.

Microsoft elaborated on this approach, likening it to the demerit strike system in place for driver's licenses in various countries. For instance, a player accruing two strikes would face a one-day suspension from the platform, while someone amassing four strikes would experience a seven-day suspension.

"Players have a total of eight strikes and, once reached, will be suspended from Xbox’s social features like messaging, parties and party chat, multiplayer and others for one year from the enforcement date," the company said in a blog post.