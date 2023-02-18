Microsoft brings Windows 11 official support on M1 and M2-based Macs
- Parallels Desktop hardware virtualization software enables users to run Windows on Macs.
Software giant Microsoft has officially authorized the use of Parallels Desktop 18 to run the ARM versions of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise on M1 and M2-based Macs. The company has partnered with Parallel to offer Parallels Desktop version 18 as an ‘authorized solution’. The company has published a support article, announcing the same.
