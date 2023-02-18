Software giant Microsoft has officially authorized the use of Parallels Desktop 18 to run the ARM versions of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise on M1 and M2-based Macs. The company has partnered with Parallel to offer Parallels Desktop version 18 as an ‘authorized solution’. The company has published a support article, announcing the same.

For those unaware, Parallels Desktop hardware virtualization software enables users to run Windows on Macs. Parallels Desktop version 18 is an authorized solution for running Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment on its platform on Apple M1 and M2 computers, reads the Microsoft article.

However, the company warns that the Arm version of Windows 11 has limitations that can impact user’s ability to use various types of hardware, games, and apps, including those that rely on DirectX 12 or OpenGL3.3 or greater. For example, experiences that depend on an additional layer of virtualization (nested virtualization) are not supported. These include:

- Windows Subsystem for Android, which enables your Windows 11 device to run Android applications that are available in the Amazon Appstore

- Windows Subsystem for Linux, which enables a GNU/Linux environment on Windows 11

- Windows Sandbox, a lightweight desktop environment to safely run applications in isolation

- Virtualization-based Security (VBS), which enables customers to create and isolate a secure region of memory from the normal operating system

Meanwhile, Microsoft said on Friday it will limit chat sessions on its new Bing search engine powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI) to five questions per session and 50 questions per day. "As we mentioned recently, very long chat sessions can confuse the underlying chat model in the new Bing. To address these issues, we have implemented some changes to help focus the chat sessions," Microsoft said in the blog post.