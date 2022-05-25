Microsoft Build 2022: Key highlights

In addition to .NET MAUI, Microsoft announced that the Windows subsystem for Android that allows Windows 11 to run Android apps is now available on Android Open-Source Project 12.1. It is available in preview on Microsoft Store. It comes with new features such as windowing, resizing, enhanced networking, and developer tool integration. Microsoft said later this year developers will be able to do more with widgets in Win32 and progressive web apps (PWA) on Windows 11. For Windows devices running on ARM processors, Microsoft announced an ARM-native developer toolchain that includes compatible versions of Visual Studio 2022, VC++, .NET & .NET Framework. Microsoft also said that it is working to support OpenJDK, Python, LL VM, Node, and Git as open-source projects for ARM64.