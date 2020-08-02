Home >Technology >News >Microsoft, Bytedance put TikTok talks on hold, Dow Jones says
A man walks by a logo for ByteDance, the China-based company which owns the short video app TikTok, at its offices in Beijing. (REUTERS)
A man walks by a logo for ByteDance, the China-based company which owns the short video app TikTok, at its offices in Beijing. (REUTERS)

Microsoft, Bytedance put TikTok talks on hold, Dow Jones says

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 06:18 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Microsoft was exploring an acquisition of TikTok’s operations in the US
  • Donald Trump’s comments prompted TikTok to make additional concessions, including agreeing to add as many as 10,000 jobs in the US over the next three years, according to the report

Microsoft Corp. and Bytedance Ltd. have put acquisition talks for TikTok on hold after President Donald Trump said Friday he would oppose the deal, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter who weren’t identified.

Trump’s comments prompted TikTok to make additional concessions, including agreeing to add as many as 10,000 jobs in the U.S. over the next three years, according to the report.

Microsoft was exploring an acquisition of TikTok’s operations in the U.S., people familiar with the matter said Friday. A deal would give the software company a popular social-media service and relieve U.S. government pressure on the Chinese owner of the video-sharing app.

