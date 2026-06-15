Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella issues stark warning on future of business – ‘AI firms could capture all the value’

As artificial intelligence (AI) firms Anthropic and OpenAI march toward what could be the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in history, Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella warned of a future in which a few AI providers capture most of the economic value while industries lose ownership of their knowledge.

Also Read | Satya Nadella says AI agents will need identities, security and governance

In a lengthy post on X over the weekend, Nadella said the winners of the artificial intelligence age will not necessarily be the companies with the most advanced models. Instead, they will create a unique learning system built on their own expertise, decision-making processes, and institutional knowledge. Nadella likened frontier AI models to an engine, saying the true differentiator is the vehicle built around it.

Focus must be on building a frontier ecosystem The Microsoft CEO stated that the global economy's priority must centre on building a frontier ecosystem rather than a frontier model, to ensure value flows broadly across every company, industry, and country.

He wrote, "In my view, our priority has to be building a frontier ecosystem, not just a frontier model, so value flows broadly across every company, every industry, and every country," and added, “One where every organisation can own the learning loop that encodes its institutional knowledge, compounding its human and token capital.”

Two kinds of capital that companies will need According to Nadella, every company should focus on building what he calls “human capital and token capital”. While human capital comprises the knowledge, judgment, relationships, ingenuity, and pattern recognition of its people, token capital is the firm's AI capability that it builds and owns.

In his view, human capital will not become less valuable as token capital grows; instead, the former will only become more valuable. He added, "Human agency will be the driver of token capital growth. Humans will set ambitious goals, connect dots across domains, build relationships, and recognise patterns that matter most. Without human direction, you have compute running in circles."

Nadella argues that the key differentiator is a "learning loop," a system that records interactions, feedback, and results, and continuously uses that information to improve AI performance for a specific business.

For example, an AI tool used by a sales team may initially require frequent edits because it struggles with pricing strategies or customer objections. Over time, however, the system learns from those corrections, understands how the business operates, and produces increasingly accurate proposals. As this knowledge accumulates, it becomes a unique competitive advantage that rivals cannot easily replicate. He describes such a system as a compounding asset that becomes more valuable with use, rather than a simple software subscription.

Nadella compares AI to globalisation In his post, he also compared the AI era to globalisation and warned against repeating the mistakes made during that period. He noted that during the first phase of globalisation, industrial economies were hollowed out by outsourcing. While the GDP numbers looked fine on the surface, the displacement was real, and the consequences are still being felt.

He advocated for a broader AI ecosystem that would allow companies to retain control of their learning systems, enabling innovation and retaining employee expertise.

AI concerns grow According to a Business Insider report, Nadella's post echoed concerns that other Big Tech CEOs have been raising this year. Earlier in February, Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy warned that the biggest software companies are at risk of being reduced to mere data sources.