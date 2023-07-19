Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Threads: What he wrote in his first post on the app

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Threads: What he wrote in his first post on the app2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Satya Nadella, the chairman and CEO of Microsoft, has joined Threads, a Twitter alternative developed by Meta. This news coincided with the announcement of a new AI partnership between Meta and Microsoft. Nadella expressed his excitement about joining Threads and expanding the AI collaboration with Meta.
