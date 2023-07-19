Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Threads: What he wrote in his first post on the app

Satya Nadella, the chairman and CEO of Microsoft, has joined Threads, a Twitter alternative developed by Meta . This news coincided with the announcement of a new AI partnership between Meta and Microsoft. Nadella expressed his excitement about joining Threads and expanding the AI collaboration with Meta.

In his inaugural Threads post, he stated, "Today is an incredible day to join Threads! We're thrilled to strengthen our AI partnership with Meta by integrating their Llama family of large language models into Azure. This aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming the preferred cloud platform for both cutting-edge and open models."

Other prominent tech CEOs, such as Sundar Pichai from Google and Andy Jassy from Amazon, are also active on Threads. Furthermore, the founders of Microsoft (Bill Gates) and Amazon (Jeff Bezos) have their accounts on the platform as well. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has not yet joined Threads.

Nadella also shared a link to a Microsoft blog post that officially announced the partnership.

The blog said “Meta and Microsoft announced support for the Llama 2 family of large language models (LLMs) on Azure and Windows. Llama 2 is designed to enable developers and organizations to build generative AI-powered tools and experiences."

“Meta and Microsoft share a commitment to democratizing AI and its benefits and we are excited that Meta is taking an open approach with Llama 2. We offer developers choice in the types of models they build on, supporting open and frontier models and are thrilled to be Meta’s preferred partner as they release their new version of Llama 2 to commercial customers for the first time," it further stated.

Meta introduced Threads app on July 6 this year. The app aims to take on Twitter. It is available for both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can share posts with up to 500 characters and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

Recently, it was reported that Threads may introduce a feature that resembles Twitter's Direct Messaging (DMs). This feature will allow users to privately send messages within the same platform.