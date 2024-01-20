Satya Nadella praises Rabbit R1 AI assistant, compares it to Steve Jobs' iPhone launch: ‘One of the most impressive…’
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella compares Rabbit R1 AI assistant to Steve Jobs' iPhone launch. Nadella praised the Rabbit R1's presentation and vision for an agent-centric OS interface, calling it one of the most impressive he's seen since the launch of the iPhone.
Much like the rest of the tech community, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was smitten with the idea of Rabbit R1, the AI assistant unveiled at CES 2024 in Las Vegas last week. In fact, Nadella was so impressed with Rabbit R1 that he compared the AI assistant's launch presentation to Steve Jobs' highly acclaimed presentation of the original iPhone in 2007.