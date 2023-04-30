Microsoft confirms Windows 10 22H2 as final version. Steps to shift on Windows 11

Microsoft confirms Windows 10 22H2 as final version. Steps to shift on Windows 112 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 09:50 AM IST
To successfully upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10, it is important to have a processor with a speed of 1 GHz or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or SoC, at least 4 GB of memory, and 64 GB or more of available disk space.
Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 10 22H2 will mark the end of the line for the popular operating system. As a result, Windows 10 users can expect no further major updates or enhancements, as well as an eventual halt to security patches and bug fixes, which are slated to end by October 14, 2025. This means that Microsoft has reached the conclusion that Windows 10 has reached the end of its life cycle, and will eventually be phased out.
