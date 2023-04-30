Microsoft confirms Windows 10 22H2 as final version. Steps to shift on Windows 11

Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 10 22H2 will mark the end of the line for the popular operating system. As a result, Windows 10 users can expect no further major updates or enhancements, as well as an eventual halt to security patches and bug fixes, which are slated to end by October 14, 2025. This means that Microsoft has reached the conclusion that Windows 10 has reached the end of its life cycle, and will eventually be phased out.

Given this development, it may be worthwhile to start thinking about upgrading to Windows 11, which boasts a fresh fluent design interface, enhanced features, and superior cross-device integration.

If you have decided to switch to Windows 11, we have put together a step-by-step guide to help you upgrade from Windows 10.

Before proceeding with the Windows 11 upgrade, it is crucial to check if your system meets the extensive list of system requirements. Additionally, ensure that your internet connection is robust enough to download the Windows 11 installer file, and that your computer has sufficient free storage space. Here are the official Windows 11 system requirements to consider.

To successfully upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10, it is important to ensure that your system meets the specified system requirements. These requirements include having a processor with a speed of 1 GHz or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or SoC, at least 4 GB of memory, and 64 GB or more of available disk space.

Additionally, your system firmware should be UEFI and Secure Boot capable, and your computer must have a TPM version 2.0. It is also essential to have a graphics card that is compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver, and a high-definition display that is greater than 9 inches diagonally with 8 bits per colour channel. Finally, an internet connection and Microsoft account are required for Windows 11 Home edition and some features.

If your PC is not compatible with Windows 11, it is recommended to either upgrade the hardware or purchase a new laptop that is compatible with the new operating system. However, if your system meets the system requirements for Windows 11, you can easily upgrade by following our step-by-step guide. Firstly, click on Start and navigate to Settings, then click on Update and Security and select Windows Update.

Check for available updates and if the upgrade to Windows 11 is available for your device, download and install it. In the event that the update is not visible, you can visit the Microsoft website to download the Windows Media Creation tool, which you can use to install Windows 11 on your computer. By following these steps, you can upgrade to Windows 11 and take advantage of its new and enhanced features.