Microsoft creates new Gen AI team to develop smaller and cheaper language models: Report
Microsoft is developing smaller and cheaper artificial intelligence technology to replace OpenAI's current offering, forming a new team within its Azure cloud unit. The team, potentially led by Microsoft corporate vice president Misha Bilenko.
Microsoft is reportedly working on developing artificial intelligence technology that is smaller and cheaper to run than the current technology it is currently sourcing from OpenAI.
