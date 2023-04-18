Microsoft developing its own AI chip code-named ‘Athena’: Report1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Microsoft is developing its own artificial intelligence chip code-named ‘Athena’ that will power the technology behind AI chatbots like ChatGPT. The chips will be used to process massive amounts of data, recognize patterns and create new outputs to mimic human conversation
Microsoft Corp is developing its own artificial intelligence chip code-named "Athena" that will power the technology behind AI chatbots like ChatGPT, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
