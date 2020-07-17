Microsoft has stopped production of the digital versions of its current generation gaming consoles, the Xbox One X and Xbox One S. In a statement to The Verge, the company said that this was a “natural step" as the company moves into producing the Xbox Series X, which is expected to launch later this year. The company hasn’t set an official release date for the new console on the record yet though. A report by The Mako Reactor confirmed that the final units for India have also been brought into the country already.

The move makes sense in some ways though. The Xbox One X has been Microsoft’s most powerful console so far, but the upcoming Series X pushes the boundaries in terms of what consoles can do. The company had launched the Xbox One X back in 2017, meaning it has had a three-year life cycle, which is significantly shorter than the nearly six-odd year life cycle that gaming consoles usually have.

Further, documentation leaked on Twitter earlier had indicated that Microsoft is also working on a second console under the Series X model. Some have speculated that this one will be called the Xbox One Series S, and will be a more affordable and lower end alternative to the powerful Series X.

While the Series X supports gaming in 4K and 8K resolution, the second console is expected to support resolutions up to 1080p and 1440p. Microsoft is reportedly going to include a profiling mode for this new console in the Series X’s developer kit, which allows game makers to test and adapt their games to the other console.

Both Microsoft and Sony are supposed to launch new versions of their gaming consoles later this year. Sony revealed its PlayStation 5 last month.

