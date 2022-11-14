Microsoft does not want you to update to latest Windows 11 version: Here’s why

As far as the users who have already upgraded to the said Windows 11 version are concerned, Microsoft has a workaround for them. It says that they might be able to resolve the issue by updating games and gaming related apps to their latest versions. However, if you are unsure how to update the games and apps you have installed, you will need to consult the developer of those games and apps. Although most of them can be updated automatically through the store they were purchased from or directly when opening them.