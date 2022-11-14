Microsoft does not want you to update to latest Windows 11 version: Here’s why

Microsoft is working on a bug fix for the latest version of Windows 11 – Windows 11 22H2 that is impacting some games and apps performance. The company has put the update on hold and is asking users not to manually upgrade to it using the Update now button.
Microsoft says that some games and apps may experience lower than expected performance or stuttering on Windows 11 version 22H2. These apps and games, the company says, are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by consumers. However, it has not revealed the names of apps and games that may be impacted by the issue.
“We recommend that you do not attempt to manually upgrade using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved and the safeguard removed", Microsoft says. “We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release", it further adds.
For now, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on devices affected by this issue to safeguard the upgrade experience of the Windows users. The safeguard IDs are 41766570 and 41990091.
As far as the users who have already upgraded to the said Windows 11 version are concerned, Microsoft has a workaround for them. It says that they might be able to resolve the issue by updating games and gaming related apps to their latest versions. However, if you are unsure how to update the games and apps you have installed, you will need to consult the developer of those games and apps. Although most of them can be updated automatically through the store they were purchased from or directly when opening them.
However, do note that this is just a workaround. Microsoft is working to resolve the issue and will provide a fix in a future release. Meanwhile, users are advised not to update to the Windows 11 version 22H2.