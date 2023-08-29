comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 13:20:26
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 860 -1.18%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.1 0.23%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,590 0.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 608.55 1.05%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Microsoft Edge is removing THESE important features with new update
Back

Microsoft Edge is removing THESE important features with new update

 1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 01:26 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Microsoft is removing several features from the Edge browser to simplify the More tools menu and improve the end-user experience. The features being removed include Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode.

The new update is set to kick in from Septermber 14 (Microsoft)Premium
The new update is set to kick in from Septermber 14 (Microsoft)

Microsoft is removing a few features from the Edge browser in order to ‘improve end-user experience’ and ‘simplify’ the More tools menu. The features being removed from Edge include Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools and Kids Mode.

Also Read: US lawmaker speaks with Chinese minister on concerns about tech giants Intel, Micron

Microsoft informed about the removal of these via the release notes for Edge Beta 117 and the changes are expected to set in from September 14, 2023. 

In a release note dated August 25, Microsoft noted, “To improve end user experience and simplify the More tools menu, the following features are being deprecated: Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode."

According to 9to5Google, the Kids mode feature was launched in 2021 in order to allow parents some control over what their kids could do on the browser. The controls included increased tracking protection, setting SafeSearch to its highest levels while also featuring some custom themes based on the movie Finding Nemo.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also adding some new features including Smart Find and E-tree in Wallet. The Smart Find feature will make it easier for users to search for a phrase or a word on a webpage using the capabilities of artificial intelligence. It will allow users to look for a search query even if they misspell a word.

Also Read: Microsoft Edge may be leaking the websites you visit to Bing, report suggests

Moreover, the E-tree in Wallet feature will allow users to grow a ‘virtual seed’ into a tree with Wallet and once it's grown, a real mangrove will be planted. However, users will have to be signed on to a personal Microsoft Account (MSA).

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 01:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App