Microsoft Edge is removing THESE important features with new update

Microsoft is removing a few features from the Edge browser in order to ‘improve end-user experience’ and ‘simplify’ the More tools menu. The features being removed from Edge include Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools and Kids Mode.

Microsoft informed about the removal of these via the release notes for Edge Beta 117 and the changes are expected to set in from September 14, 2023.

In a release note dated August 25, Microsoft noted, “To improve end user experience and simplify the More tools menu, the following features are being deprecated: Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode."

According to 9to5Google, the Kids mode feature was launched in 2021 in order to allow parents some control over what their kids could do on the browser. The controls included increased tracking protection, setting SafeSearch to its highest levels while also featuring some custom themes based on the movie Finding Nemo.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also adding some new features including Smart Find and E-tree in Wallet. The Smart Find feature will make it easier for users to search for a phrase or a word on a webpage using the capabilities of artificial intelligence. It will allow users to look for a search query even if they misspell a word.

Moreover, the E-tree in Wallet feature will allow users to grow a ‘virtual seed’ into a tree with Wallet and once it's grown, a real mangrove will be planted. However, users will have to be signed on to a personal Microsoft Account (MSA).