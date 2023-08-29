Microsoft Edge is removing THESE important features with new update

Microsoft Edge is removing THESE important features with new update1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Microsoft is removing several features from the Edge browser to simplify the More tools menu and improve the end-user experience. The features being removed include Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode.
