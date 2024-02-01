Microsoft Edge on Android is getting support for extensions. Here's how it will work
Microsoft's Edge browser may bring extension functionality to its Android browser, giving it an advantage over Google Chrome. The Edge beta version with extensions support is expected to come to the beta channel in February and a stable release is likely by the end of March.
Microsoft Edge browser may now be looking to bring extension functionality to its Android browser, which could give it an upper hand against its main rival, Google Chrome. According to data from Similarweb, Google Chrome is the most widely used Android browser with around 58% market share, while Edge has a tiny share of the overall pie.