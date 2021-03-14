OPEN APP
Microsoft Edge to upgrade to 4-week update cycle, similar to Google Chrome

Microsoft has said a state-sponsored hacking group operating out of China is exploiting previously unknown security flaws in its Exchange email services to steal data from business users. The company said the hacking group, which it has named "Hafnium", is a "highly skilled and sophisticated actor". In a blog post on March 2, 2021, Microsoft executive Tom Burt said the company had released updates to fix the security flaws, which apply to on-premises versions of the software rather than cloud-based versions, and urged customers to apply them. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP) (AFP)
The new update cycle will come into effect from version 94 which will be rolled out to beta testers during the first week of September

Microsoft Edge is soon expected to match Google Chrome in one aspect, the update cycle. Microsoft Edge will be speeding up its update cycle from September this year. In accordance with the new update cycle, the developers will be releasing an update every four weeks. The new faster update cycle will not only introduce new features more frequently but also roll out bug fixes more efficiently.

The change was announced by Microsoft via an official blog which claimed that Edge will soon make the switch. Google’s Chrome also made the switch to a new update cycle earlier this month, according to a report by 9to5Google.

In the official post Microsoft claimed they will be “Starting with Stable channel version 94, Microsoft Edge is moving to a 4-week major release cycle cadence."

They further added, “We recognize that enterprise customers who manage complex environments need more time to plan and test Microsoft Edge updates. To help our enterprise customers who need an extended timeline to manage updates, Microsoft Edge will offer an Extended Stable option aligned to a longer, 8-week major release cycle; this option will only be available for customers with managed environments."

The new update cycle will come into effect from version 94 which will be rolled out to beta testers during the first week of September. The stable version 94 will be rolling out during the September 23 week, according to the company.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

