Microsoft Edge to upgrade to 4-week update cycle, similar to Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge is soon expected to match Google Chrome in one aspect, the update cycle. Microsoft Edge will be speeding up its update cycle from September this year. In accordance with the new update cycle, the developers will be releasing an update every four weeks. The new faster update cycle will not only introduce new features more frequently but also roll out bug fixes more efficiently.

The change was announced by Microsoft via an official blog which claimed that Edge will soon make the switch. Google’s Chrome also made the switch to a new update cycle earlier this month, according to a report by 9to5Google.

In the official post Microsoft claimed they will be “Starting with Stable channel version 94, Microsoft Edge is moving to a 4-week major release cycle cadence."

They further added, “We recognize that enterprise customers who manage complex environments need more time to plan and test Microsoft Edge updates. To help our enterprise customers who need an extended timeline to manage updates, Microsoft Edge will offer an Extended Stable option aligned to a longer, 8-week major release cycle; this option will only be available for customers with managed environments."

The new update cycle will come into effect from version 94 which will be rolled out to beta testers during the first week of September. The stable version 94 will be rolling out during the September 23 week, according to the company.

