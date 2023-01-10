Microsoft ends extended security update for Windows 7 and 8.1: Details inside

Meanwhile, Microsoft Edge 109 support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 is also ending from today i.e. January 10, 2023. While the browser will continue to work on these versions, however, it will not be eligible for security update, making it vulnerable to bugs and security issues. The company says that this version of Microsoft Edge will also be the last to support Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2012 R2.