Microsoft ends extended security update for Windows 7 and 8.1: Details inside

Microsoft ends extended security update for Windows 7 and 8.1: Details inside2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
- All editions of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will reach end of support today. Users must update to the latest version of Windows
Starting today, Microsoft Windows 7 and 8.1 will no longer get extended security updates for critical and important vulnerabilities. The company is ending support for all editions of Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2.
To recall, the company officially ended security support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in January 2020. But customers who have purchased the Extended Security Update (ESU) program were still able to use these old operating systems on their device.
All editions of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will reach end of support today. Users will have no choice but to update their computers and laptops to the latest Windows version.
"Most Windows 7 devices will not meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11, as an alternative, compatible Windows 7 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software," Microsoft says.
"Before investing in a Windows 10 upgrade, please consider that Windows 10 will reach its end of support date on October 14, 2025," the company adds further. It also advises customers to replace old devices that are incompatible with Windows 11 with the updated computers with the latest hardware capabilities.
If you are wondering how to update the Windows operating system on your computer, then follow these steps -
- Go to Settings
- Click on Windows Update
- Here, select ‘Check for updates’. If the update is available for your device, you can choose to download it immediately or pause update or change the time it downloads.
Meanwhile, Microsoft Edge 109 support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 is also ending from today i.e. January 10, 2023. While the browser will continue to work on these versions, however, it will not be eligible for security update, making it vulnerable to bugs and security issues. The company says that this version of Microsoft Edge will also be the last to support Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2012 R2.
"For on-premises servers, customers can use Azure Arc to receive automated/scheduled ESU updates and installation as well as the security and governance capabilities in Azure," Microsoft said.
