Microsoft ends free support for Windows 10 from October 14: Upgrade, pay, or switch OS?

From Tuesday, Microsoft will stop offering standard free support for Windows 10, the operating system still used by millions of computers worldwide. Despite the launch of Windows 11 in 2021, September figures suggest around 40 per cent of Windows users continue to run Windows 10.

What this means for users According to The Guardian, after 14 October 2025, Windows 10 will no longer receive free software updates, security patches, or technical assistance. While devices will continue to function, the lack of ongoing support will leave them increasingly vulnerable to viruses, malware, and other cyber threats.

Microsoft has highlighted that its newer system, Windows 11, “meets the current demands for heightened security by default.”

The cybersecurity risk The publication highlighted that experts warn that remaining on Windows 10 could make users prime targets for hackers. Consumer group Which? estimates that around five million people in the UK alone plan to continue using the older system.

“Criminals are going to target people, they are going to exploit weaknesses and they are going to want to steal your data,” said Lisa Barber, editor of Which? Tech magazine.

How to stay safe The simplest way to protect a computer is to upgrade to Windows 11. PCs less than four years old are likely to support the new system, which requires a minimum of 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a TPM 2.0 security chip, the report added.

Microsoft provides a free tool to check compatibility, while Which? offers an online processor-based checker.

Microsoft provides a free tool to check compatibility, while Which? offers an online processor-based checker.

Options for older computers For machines that cannot meet Windows 11’s requirements, users have the option of Microsoft’s one-year extended security updates, which provide protection until 13 October 2026. Signing in with a Microsoft account is free; otherwise, it costs $30 or 1,000 reward points.

Alternatively, users may consider switching to another operating system. Linux, a free and secure alternative, offers multiple distributions, including Ubuntu, which is user-friendly and supported with regular security updates. Installation requires backing up files and using a USB drive, but detailed guides are available from Canonical, Ubuntu’s developer.