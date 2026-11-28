Microsoft has no release date for Windows 12 as artificial intelligence (AI) remains a major challenge. The technology giant is currently prioritising improvements to Windows 11. It also wants to establish whether its AI features genuinely benefit users. Microsoft's aggressive AI integration has previously attracted widespread criticism from Windows users.
Windows chief Pavan Davuluri discussed the company's priorities during Microsoft's Ignite conference earlier this month. Speaking to Axios, he emphasised performance, reliability and the overall quality of Windows 11. However, he neither ruled out Windows 12 nor provided a launch timeline.
Windows 11 was launched on October 5, 2021. However, Microsoft removed several popular features available on Windows 10. Strict hardware requirements also prevented several functional computers from receiving official upgrades.
Meanwhile, Windows 11 experienced numerous technical problems throughout 2025. These included computer startup failures and problems with Remote Desktop. Despite these issues, Microsoft continued introducing its AI assistant, Copilot, across various applications.
Microsoft's ambition to transform Windows into an AI-driven operating system triggered strong reactions. Several frustrated users threatened to switch to macOS or Linux. By January 2026, Microsoft acknowledged that Windows 11 needed significant improvements.
Davuluri believes Microsoft must demonstrate the practical benefits of AI before introducing the next generation of Windows. The company must develop technologies supporting future AI-powered applications.
Microsoft expects more powerful AI models to operate directly on personal computers. Such technologies are already gaining popularity among developers, content creators and professionals.
However, Technalysis Research chief analyst Bob O'Donnell believes reliability remains a concern. Businesses that recently upgraded from Windows 10 may also resist another major transition.
In March 2026, Microsoft announced a detailed improvement plan for Windows 11. It promised fewer Copilot shortcuts across applications and fewer forced updates.
Microsoft has also restored the movable taskbar after five years. Recent improvements allow computers with 8GB RAM to manage applications more efficiently.
Microsoft 365 now uses 360 MB less RAM. Meanwhile, Defender, Purview and OneDrive collectively free up more than half a gigabyte.
Microsoft has reportedly been preparing Windows 11 27H2 as a major upgrade for 2027. However, the company has not officially confirmed its branding.
Windows 11 currently has more than one billion users, according to Davuluri. Microsoft's immediate challenge involves improving its everyday computing experience. The company must demonstrate that AI enhances Windows rather than complicating it. Until then, Windows 12 remains an unanswered question.