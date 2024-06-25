Microsoft faces new EU Antitrust allegations for unfairly bundling Teams with Office
The European Union has levied significant antitrust allegations against Microsoft, asserting that the tech giant unlawfully bundled its chat and video application, Teams, with its Office suite, thereby gaining an unfair market edge over competitors like Slack, reported Reuters.