Microsoft has launched a new app that will help parents keep a track of their children’s activity online to help provide better control. The new app is called Family Safety and it was first launched in the month of March and now the company has started rolling out the launch of a limited preview of the app on iOS and Android. Once launched, the app will be available to download for free in the app stores.

What the app does is that it helps the family setup communication regarding the child’s online activity. The app will help parents talk about the time their children are spending on different devices and the type of content they are viewing.

"The app provides transparency on where everyone is spending time online and allows you to create flexible schedules to carve out more time for things like online learning," Microsoft added.

Microsoft’s new app helps guardians stay connected even when they are apart with the help of location sharing. People can also see loved ones on a map with location sharing with the app.

The Family Safety app also helps family members manage their data and information and who it is shared with.

Parents can view screen time, top websites visited, and terms kids are searching for online. "Receive an email summary each week to help facilitate a dialogue on healthy digital choices and begin developing good habits from a young age," said Microsoft.

Parents will also be in control of screen time across Windows and Xbox devices by setting up time limits on the usage of the devices. Limits can also be imposed on specific app or games in case the child needs to stay on the device for purposes like online classes. The parent will always have the choice to add more time or not based on the requirement.

"Set healthy boundaries with web and search filters to block mature content and set browsing to kid-friendly websites on Microsoft Edge. Get notified when your kids want to download a more mature app or game from the Microsoft Stores with age limits, keeping you in the know and helping to avoid surprises," informed Microsoft.

