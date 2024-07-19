Microsoft fixes root cause of worldwide outage; Microsoft 365 Apps remain affected: Report
Microsoft resolved a global tech outage that affected Microsoft 365 applications, but some issues persist. CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor update caused computers worldwide to become unresponsive, impacting operations at airports, banks, and government institutions.
Microsoft has announced that it has resolved the root cause of a significant global tech outage that disrupted services across the globe, reported Bloomberg. Despite the resolution, some Microsoft 365 applications continue to experience issues.