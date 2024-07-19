Microsoft resolved a global tech outage that affected Microsoft 365 applications, but some issues persist. CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor update caused computers worldwide to become unresponsive, impacting operations at airports, banks, and government institutions.

Microsoft has announced that it has resolved the root cause of a significant global tech outage that disrupted services across the globe, reported Bloomberg. Despite the resolution, some Microsoft 365 applications continue to experience issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The interruption also affected numerous organizations due to an update from CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor. This update caused many computers to become unresponsive, leaving them stuck on recovery screens and severely impacting operations at airports, banks, companies, and government institutions worldwide.

The company added, "Residual impact is still affecting some Microsoft 365 apps and services, and Microsoft 365 engineering are continuing to conduct additional mitigation actions to provide relief." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CrowdStrike President and CEO George Kurtz provided an update on the situation via X, explaining that the disruption was related to a problem found in a single content update for Windows systems. Kurtz assured that Mac and Linux systems were unaffected and emphasized that this was not a result of a cyberattack or security breach. The issue has been pinpointed and addressed, with a fix already in place.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!