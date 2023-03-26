Microsoft fixes screenshot editing vulnerability on Windows with new update

Microsoft has recently rolled out an update to address a vulnerability in Windows 10 and 11 that allowed malicious actors to recover modified screenshot sections.

The security vulnerability dubbed "acrolips," as reported by The Verge, could potentially expose sensitive information by allowing threat actors to recover edited portions of screenshots.

Both the Snip & Sketch application on Windows 10 and the Snipping Tool on Windows 11 are affected by this issue, according to Microsoft.

The report mentioned that this vulnerability only impacts screenshots that have gone through a specific set of steps, which include taking a screenshot, saving it, editing it, saving it again in the original file, and reopening and editing it in the same Snipping Tool.

This security vulnerability was also found to have no impact on screenshots that were updated before being saved, or on screenshots that were copied and pasted from sources such as emails or documents. Microsoft was made aware of the issue last week.

Moreover, the security flaw not only allows hackers to recover modified parts of screenshots but also enables them to undo changes made to the image, thereby revealing personal information that the user had intended to delete. This could include cropped or edited portions of the image that were thought to be hidden.

To obtain the latest updates for the affected applications, users can visit the Microsoft Store and click on "Library" followed by "Get updates."

Previously, Microsoft had also announced Windows 11 update with exciting new features. The search function on the taskbar will now incorporate AI-powered Bing, and the Phone Link app will make it simpler for iPhone users to connect to their Windows 11 PC. Furthermore, Windows 11's taskbar and widgets are getting upgraded with additional features, and even classic apps like Notepad are getting a major boost with support for multiple tabs.