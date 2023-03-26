Microsoft fixes screenshot editing vulnerability on Windows with new update

Microsoft fixes screenshot editing vulnerability on Windows with new update2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 04:51 PM IST
The report mentioned that this vulnerability only impacts screenshots that have gone through a specific set of steps, which include taking a screenshot, saving it, editing it, saving it again in the original file, and reopening and editing it in the same Snipping Tool.
Microsoft has recently rolled out an update to address a vulnerability in Windows 10 and 11 that allowed malicious actors to recover modified screenshot sections.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×