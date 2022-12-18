Microsoft gives a new look to its Skype with changed colours, themes and more

Microsoft, a technology company, has revamped its Skype with enhanced loading experience, new illustrations and animated emoticons. The company has also brought new performance developments and fixed bugs for a better user experience.
Microsoft, a technology company, has revamped its Skype with enhanced loading experience, new illustrations and animated emoticons. The company has also brought new performance developments and fixed bugs for a better user experience.
"The theme colours have been updated from last year's release and we've added additional colour options so you can choose your very own favourite colour on light and dark theme for Skype. These beautiful new vibrant colours can now be seen more prominently throughout the product," said Microsoft in a blogpost.
"The theme colours have been updated from last year's release and we've added additional colour options so you can choose your very own favourite colour on light and dark theme for Skype. These beautiful new vibrant colours can now be seen more prominently throughout the product," said Microsoft in a blogpost.
Additionally, the technology giant has also announced a new mobile Skype calling experience along with technical enhancements to make the stability and performance better of any video call. As per the company, users will now be able to use Skype and make video calls that can include up to 100 people for a maximum of up to 24 hours every day.
Additionally, the technology giant has also announced a new mobile Skype calling experience along with technical enhancements to make the stability and performance better of any video call. As per the company, users will now be able to use Skype and make video calls that can include up to 100 people for a maximum of up to 24 hours every day.
Furthermore, Microsoft has introduced a new ‘Today’ tab. It will help the users to share personalised articles and news stories from trusted sources all over the world with no subscription needed, claims the technology company.
Furthermore, Microsoft has introduced a new ‘Today’ tab. It will help the users to share personalised articles and news stories from trusted sources all over the world with no subscription needed, claims the technology company.
Interestingly, the company has also launched a real-time voice translation in Skype. It can translate a person’s voice in real-time and uses AI to process the translated voice sound similar to the original speaker, says Microsoft.
Interestingly, the company has also launched a real-time voice translation in Skype. It can translate a person’s voice in real-time and uses AI to process the translated voice sound similar to the original speaker, says Microsoft.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has started rolling out a built-in screen recording tool for Windows 11 users. Announced by the company via a blog post, Snipping Tool in Windows 11 will soon be updated to version 11.2211.35.0. The update will bring screen recording ability for Windows 11 laptops, thus reducing the dependence on third-party apps for recording the computer’s screen.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has started rolling out a built-in screen recording tool for Windows 11 users. Announced by the company via a blog post, Snipping Tool in Windows 11 will soon be updated to version 11.2211.35.0. The update will bring screen recording ability for Windows 11 laptops, thus reducing the dependence on third-party apps for recording the computer’s screen.
“We know that Snipping Tool is a favorite among the Insider community, so we are very excited to introduce a built-in screen recorder with this update! Snipping Tool has always made it quick and easy to capture and share content from your PC, and with screen recording built-in, we are expanding these capabilities to even more types of content", the company said in the blog.