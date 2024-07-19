Microsoft global outage: Here's how CEO Satya Nadella reacts to disruption and major key points
Flawed software update by CrowdStrike causes global disruptions in Microsoft Windows systems, impacting various sectors worldwide. CrowdStrike and Microsoft released patches to address the issue. Here is how Satya Nadella reacts to the disruption. Check all key points.
In an unprecedented IT debacle, a flawed software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has triggered widespread disruptions across Microsoft Windows systems worldwide. The malfunction has led to significant interruptions in various sectors, affecting financial institutions in Hong Kong, healthcare services in the UK, and aviation operations in India.