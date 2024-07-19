Microsoft global outage: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says reason identified; CERT issues technical advisory
MEITY gets in touch with Microsoft to address Windows 10 outage caused by CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor update, leading to widespread disruptions globally. CrowdStrike acknowledges the issue, rolls back update, and releases fixes.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has announced that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is collaborating with Microsoft and its partners to tackle a widespread Windows 10 outage. This issue, traced back to a recent update of CrowdStrike’s Falcon sensor, has led to numerous PCs halting at the recovery screen. The problem has disrupted operations at airports, companies, banks, and government offices globally.