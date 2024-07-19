A widespread Windows bug has left systems of thousands of users around the world in 'recovery' mode, displaying a blue screen along with an error message in what is commonly referred to as the 'Blue Screen of Death' bug. The problem has reportedly affected airports, government offices, media houses, businesses and even emergency services.

Also Read | Microsoft Outage Live Updates: Banks, 911 services, airlines affected due to global outrage

Users on social media are sharing screenshots of their PCs showing up a blue screen with the message, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below."

Why is there a Blue Screen error on your Windows?

According to an official Microsoft blog post, blue screen errors occur when there are serious problems that cause Windows to shut down or restart immediately. These errors can be caused by either software or hardware problems.

In this case, however, Crowdstrike has admitted that the problem in Windows is due to an update it rolled out on Friday. In a statement on its support page, the company said its engineering teams were working to resolve the issue.

Also Read | ‘Blue screen of death’: Windows users face massive outage after new Crowdstrike update. All you need to know

The company stated, "CrowdStrike is aware of reports of crashes on Windows hosts related to the Falcon Sensor… Symptoms include hosts experiencing a bugcheck\blue screen error related to the Falcon Sensor. Our Engineering teams are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket," the company added

Moreover, according to an update posted on the Crowdstrike sub-reddit, the engineering team at CrowdStrike has now identified a way to revert the changes brought in by the update.

How to stop Blue Screen error on Windows?

In order to get rid of Blue Screen error, Boot your windows into Safe mode or Windows recovery environment.

2) Go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory

3) Find the file with the name “C-00000291*.sys" and delete it

4) Boot your windows normally

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!