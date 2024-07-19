Microsoft Global Outage: Why is there a blue screen error on your Windows and how can you fix it?
Windows users are experiencing a widespread 'Blue Screen of Death' error following a recent update by Crowdstrike. The issue has impacted users in different sectors globally, prompting Crowdstrike to work on resolving the issue as reported on their support page.
A widespread Windows bug has left systems of thousands of users around the world in 'recovery' mode, displaying a blue screen along with an error message in what is commonly referred to as the 'Blue Screen of Death' bug. The problem has reportedly affected airports, government offices, media houses, businesses and even emergency services.