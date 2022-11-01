Microsoft implies to support Call Of Duty on PlayStation forever: Report

Earlier in 2022, Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan mentioned that Microsoft’s promise to support Call of Duty on PlayStation for three more years was inadequate on many levels. Now, in comments to the gaming podcast ‘SameBrain’, Xbox chief Phil Spencer appears to have extended that time frame to forever, or at least as long as PlayStation exists as a platform.
Spencer said in the SameBrain podcast that the company is not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation. “Our intent is not to do that, and as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we’d continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation, similar to what we have done with Minecraft since we have owned that," says Spencer.
According to Spencer, the company has expanded the places where people can play Minecraft, as it has reduced the places, and it has been good. “It has been good for the Minecraft community- my opinion- and I want to do the same as we think about where Call of Duty can go over the years," commented Spencer.
Spencer made the comments just as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a ‘Phase 2 investigation’ into Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision. One specific reason cited is concern that Microsoft could restrict Call of Duty from PlayStation consoles. In response, Microsoft accused the UK regulator of specifically adopting Sony’s complaints in its initial probe. Despite that, Spencer said Microsoft is confident that the deal will be approved by the end of its fiscal year in June 2023.
According to a report, earlier, Spencer also gave a hint about intentions to port the game to the Nintendo Switch, in order to maintain the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise on competing platforms.
Previously, the company had said it will keep ‘Call of Duty’ on its rival Sony PlayStation gaming consoles for ‘several more years’.
“I confirmed our intent to honour all existing agreements upon acquisition of Spencer Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation," tweeted Spencer.