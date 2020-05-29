Microsoft India funds two IIT Delhi projects on Covid-19 detection

"Testing continues to be a challenge in managing COVID-19 and is likely to remain so for the years to come. IIT Delhi happens to be the first academic institute successful in offering a test that has been approved by ICMR. The grant from Microsoft India will aid in the commercialisation of the probe free detection assay that has been developed at IIT Delhi and also funds research on examining the possibility of creating an ELISA like assay for COVID detection. This collaboration highlights IIT Delhi's strength in healthcare. We wish success to both the teams in their respective projects," Rathore said.