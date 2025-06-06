Microsoft integrates AI shopping into Copilot app, bringing price tracking and smart comparisons

Microsoft has launched Copilot Shopping, an AI-enhanced shopping experience built into its Copilot app for web and mobile users, offering a streamlined end-to-end purchasing journey powered by artificial intelligence. The new feature is also expected to arrive on AI-powered desktop PCs in the near future.

Announced during Microsoft’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Copilot Shopping aims to transform the way users discover, compare, and buy products online. The system allows users to explore items based on natural language queries, track prices, view consumer reviews, and even complete purchases without ever leaving the app.

According to a recent post by Microsoft Copilot’s official account on X, the feature builds on the company’s efforts to bring generative AI to everyday tasks. It comes shortly after similar initiatives by Google and OpenAI, which introduced AI shopping capabilities via Search and ChatGPT, respectively.

Copilot Shopping works as a comprehensive virtual assistant that starts from product discovery and carries the user all the way to checkout. Users can ask specific or open-ended questions—such as “What’s the best smartwatch for fitness tracking?” or “I’m starting to learn photography. What gear do I need?”—and the AI will respond with curated, interactive visual cards showing relevant products.

These product listings include summaries, technical specifications, pros and cons, and user-generated reviews. Once a product is selected, Copilot compares prices across multiple retailers, showing users the most competitive rates. From there, shoppers can proceed to checkout natively within the app, avoiding the need to switch between different e-commerce platforms.

One of the more innovative aspects of Copilot Shopping is its price tracking capability. The tool displays the historical price range of a product and allows users to set a preferred purchase price using a slider interface. If and when the product’s price matches the desired level, the app sends a notification, prompting the user to finalise the purchase directly.

Microsoft began testing the shopping feature last month, as reported by TestingCatalog. With its rollout now underway, the tech giant is positioning Copilot Shopping as an AI-first retail companion, offering both convenience and insight in an increasingly crowded e-commerce landscape.