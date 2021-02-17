Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app after hundreds report problems
Microsoft Teams will now allow users to add their personal account in the Teams desktop or web app and sync all their chats to their computer

Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app after hundreds report problems

1 min read . 17 Feb 2021 Reuters

  • Microsoft said the delayed messaging issue was affecting users in the Americas and its Teams live events feature might also be impacted
  • Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams

Microsoft Corp's said on Wednesday it was investigating technical glitches on its workplace messaging app Teams, after hundreds of users reported issues, mainly related to a delay in receiving messages.

Microsoft Corp's said on Wednesday it was investigating technical glitches on its workplace messaging app Teams, after hundreds of users reported issues, mainly related to a delay in receiving messages.

People have heavily relied on Teams, among other apps like Slack, for remote work and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

People have heavily relied on Teams, among other apps like Slack, for remote work and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Microsoft said the delayed messaging issue was affecting users in the Americas and its Teams live events feature might also be impacted.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.