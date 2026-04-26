Microsoft is finally letting you pause Windows 11 updates indefinitely and ‘restart on your own terms’

For years, one of the most annoying experiences for a Windows user has been being forced to restart or shut down your computer because of pending Windows updates. To the relief of over a billion Windows users globally, the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant Microsoft is finally listening to user feedback, giving them the choice over when to update their Windows.

Microsoft says the two key themes in the feedback that it has received from users have been “disruption caused by untimely updates and not enough control over when updates happen”. As a result of this, Microsoft says it is rolling out changes to the Windows 11 update policy that are “focused on giving Windows users more control over their PC experience, while keeping devices secure by design and by default.”

Here is a breakdown of how the new update blocking policy from Microsoft works, alongside other major updates coming to Windows.

Microsoft now lets you pause Windows indefinitely: Traditionally, Windows has allowed users to pause updates for 35 days (i.e. 5 weeks), before you were forced to install all the pending updates on your device. While the 35-day pause period has remained the same, Microsoft now allows users to indefinitely delay these updates 35 days at a time. Effectively, this means users can now pause Windows updates indefinitely by delaying updates 35 days at a time.

“With a new calendar experience, you can choose a specific day of the month you want to pause until, up to 35 days, enabling you to plan around expected travel, conferences, exams, or even just busy weeks.” Microsoft’s Aria Hanson wrote in a blog post.

View full Image View full Image Windows 11 Update policy change

Shutdown, restart at your own time: Another major frustration for Windows users is being forced to install a pending update just to shut down their laptop before packing it away. Microsoft is also solving this by clearly decoupling the power-down actions from updates.

In plain speak, this means that you will now always see the standard "Restart" and "Shut down" options in the Windows Power menu so that you can just turn off your Windows device without being forced to "Update and restart" or "Update and shut down".

“Restarting or shutting down your PC should always be simple, predictable, and on your terms – even with updates waiting to be installed.” Hanson noted in the blog.

What other changes is Microsoft bringing to Windows? Microsoft also said it is working to reduce how often users are interrupted by Windows updates. The company announced a few other changes to make this a reality:

Unified monthly reboots: Microsoft announced that it is unifying the update experience by aligning the driver, .NET, and firmware updates to the monthly quality update in order to reduce the sheer number of updates in a single month

Microsoft announced that it is unifying the update experience by aligning the driver, .NET, and firmware updates to the monthly quality update in order to reduce the sheer number of updates in a single month Clearer driver names: To address confusion around update names, driver updates will now clearly list their device class in the title by explicitly labelling categories such as display, audio, or battery, to make it easier for users to understand what update they are installing

To address confusion around update names, driver updates will now clearly list their device class in the title by explicitly labelling categories such as display, audio, or battery, to make it easier for users to understand what update they are installing Skipping updates on new Windows setup: Another pain point Microsoft is addressing is giving users the option of skipping updates during the Out of Box Experience (OOBE). This means that new users can quickly set up their Windows device and then manually update Windows later on