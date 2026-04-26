Microsoft is finally letting you pause Windows 11 updates indefinitely and ‘restart on your own terms’

For years, one of the most annoying experiences for a Windows user has been being forced to restart or shut down your computer because of pending Windows updates. To the relief of over a billion Windows users globally, the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant Microsoft is finally listening to user feedback, giving them the choice over when to update their Windows.
Microsoft says the two key themes in the feedback that it has received from users have been “disruption caused by untimely updates and not enough control over when updates happen”. As a result of this, Microsoft says it is rolling out changes to the Windows 11 update policy that are “focused on giving Windows users more control over their PC experience, while keeping devices secure by design and by default.”
Here is a breakdown of how the new update blocking policy from Microsoft works, alongside other major updates coming to Windows.
Traditionally, Windows has allowed users to pause updates for 35 days (i.e. 5 weeks), before you were forced to install all the pending updates on your device. While the 35-day pause period has remained the same, Microsoft now allows users to indefinitely delay these updates 35 days at a time. Effectively, this means users can now pause Windows updates indefinitely by delaying updates 35 days at a time.
“With a new calendar experience, you can choose a specific day of the month you want to pause until, up to 35 days, enabling you to plan around expected travel, conferences, exams, or even just busy weeks.” Microsoft’s Aria Hanson wrote in a blog post.
Another major frustration for Windows users is being forced to install a pending update just to shut down their laptop before packing it away. Microsoft is also solving this by clearly decoupling the power-down actions from updates.
In plain speak, this means that you will now always see the standard "Restart" and "Shut down" options in the Windows Power menu so that you can just turn off your Windows device without being forced to "Update and restart" or "Update and shut down".
“Restarting or shutting down your PC should always be simple, predictable, and on your terms – even with updates waiting to be installed.” Hanson noted in the blog.
Microsoft also said it is working to reduce how often users are interrupted by Windows updates. The company announced a few other changes to make this a reality:
The new changes to Windows 11 have begun to roll out for Windows Insider and Experimental channels, with support for the stable version expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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