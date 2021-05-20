Microsoft is finally retiring Internet Explorer in June 2022

The tech giant had said last year that withdrawing support for these services would mean users will get a “degraded experience" on IE11, the latest version of Internet Explorer. “Over the last year, you may have noticed our movement away from Internet Explorer (“IE") support, such as an announcement of the end of IE support by Microsoft 365 online services. Today, we are at the next stage of that journey: We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," the company said in a post today.