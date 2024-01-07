Microsoft is getting rid of THIS 28-year-old MS Word alternative. Here's what you should use instead
Microsoft is removing the WordPad app from newer builds of Windows 11 and it will not be reinstallable. However, the app is still available in the stable version of Windows 11 for now.
Microsoft is getting rid of its WordPad application, which has been a staple of every Windows operating system released since 1995. Not only is the Satya Nadella-led company planning to remove the WordPad app from newer builds of Windows, but the app will no longer be reinstallable.