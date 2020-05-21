Microsoft has launched a new course for developers who are looking to venture into the Internet of Things (IoT) domain. Microsoft has announced Azure IoT Developer Speciality training, a certification course which is free. This new course was announced during the Microsoft Build conference. Microsoft had introduced the platform in beta in the month of January.

This new course will allow the developer to work with data engineers and other stakeholders in order to provide business solutions right from the setup of the IoT device till the end of its life cycle including maintenance.

According to Microsoft, after the completion of the course the candidate will know how to implement the Azure services that form an IoT solution, including data analysis, data processing, data storage options and platform-as-a-service options

However, for this certification the candidate should have experience implementing the Azure services that form an IoT solution, including data storage options, data analysis, data processing, and platform-as-a-service options. The official blog states, “Candidates for the Azure IoT Developer Specialty certification should have subject matter expertise developing cloud and edge components of an Azure IoT solution."

The skills that will be measured by this new certification will include the following:

Implement the IoT solution infrastructure

Provision and manage devices

Implement Edge

Process and manage data

Monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize IoT solutions

Implement security

The free online learning to support this certification is available on Microsoft Learn. Candidates who want an instructor-led course can achieve it for a fee.

During Build 2020, Microsoft also announced that it will be letting developers access quantum computing through the Azure platform. This new platform will be available for select developers and enterprises as a limited preview.

