Microsoft is said to be buying cybersecurity company RiskIQ

Microsoft and the rest of the U.S. technology industry, as well as companies and government agencies, have also spent the past eight months grappling with a series of damaging and widespread cyberattacks.This month, hackers launched a mass ransomware attack that exploited multiple previously unknown vulnerabilities in IT management software made by Kaseya Ltd. In March, hackers linked to China used flaws in the code of Microsoft Exchange to break into tens of thousands of organizations, and in an attack disclosed in December, suspected Russian hackers compromised popular software from Texas-based firm SolarWinds Corp., inserting malicious code into updates for SolarWinds software.