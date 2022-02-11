Microsoft keeps its finance head count flat with AI, bots and other tech

Mr. Hrncirik: Our first foray into machine learning was in the forecasting arena. Forecasting is something that every finance group does, regardless of company or organization. For most, it takes a lot of time. For most, it’s a lot of heavy lifting in Excel, and it was for us as well. Just to put that in perspective, we typically would spend about three weeks every quarter building a forecast, and we would involve a thousand people in that process, creating Excel spreadsheets in all of our subsidiaries and in all of our product teams. And then bubbling those forecasts up until they reach the CFO.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}