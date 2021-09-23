Microsoft keeps surface in its place

In other words, the software giant that is also the world’s second-most-valued enterprise after Apple retains its ambitions in high-end computing hardware. But the event came just two days after Microsoft announced several coming changes to its financial reporting, one of which will effectively play down the contribution of the Surface business. The company will no longer break out Surface revenue in its quarterly earnings releases, instead reporting only year-over-year growth for the lineup. Microsoft says the change “better reflects performance trends" and noted that Surface still will be included in device revenue in its quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.