Subscribe

Microsoft kills Blue Screen of Death on Windows after 40 years: Here’s what’s replacing it

Microsoft is retiring the Blue Screen of Death error message, replacing it with the Black Screen of Death. This change aims for clarity and better information, aligning with Windows 11 design principles. 

Aman Gupta
Published27 Jun 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Microsoft has brought Black Screen of Death error message on Windows
Microsoft has brought Black Screen of Death error message on Windows

Microsoft is finally retiring the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error message in Windows, replacing it with a new one. The BSOD has been a part of Windows for over 40 years, but following a CrowdStrike error that caused millions of devices to boot to a BSOD, Microsoft has decided to replace the legacy error message with a new, simplified format.

Advertisement

The new error message, called the Black Screen of Death, departs from the frowning face emoji, white text on a blue background, and QR code, in favour of a simple black screen displaying the error message.

You may be interested in

73% OFF

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-Bit | FPP | USB 3.0 | Single License

  • Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-Bit | FPP | USB 3.0 | Single License

₹2660

₹9900

Get This

22% OFF

A House without Windows

  • A House without Windows

₹389

₹499

Get This

Windows Security Internals: A Deep Dive into Windows Authentication, Authorization, and Auditing

  • Windows Security Internals: A Deep Dive into Windows Authentication
  • Authorization
  • and Auditing

₹2580.9

Get This

74% OFF

Win 10/11 Pro Product License Key (1 User/PC, Lifetime Validity) 32/64 Bit | Unlimited Reinstallations (Quick Delivery) | 2025 Edition

  • Win 10/11 Pro Product License Key (1 User/PC
  • Lifetime Validity) 32/64 Bit | Unlimited Reinstallations (Quick Delivery) | 2025 Edition

₹1299

₹4990

Get This

81% OFF

Microsoft Windows 11 HOME 64-Bit | FPP | USB 3.0 | Single License

  • Microsoft Windows 11 HOME 64-Bit | FPP | USB 3.0 | Single License

₹1900

₹9900

Get This

Microsoft Windows 10 Home English INTL: 32 and 64 Bits on USB 3.0 Included - Full Retail Pack - 1 PC, 1 User

  • Microsoft Windows 10 Home English INTL: 32 and 64 Bits on USB 3.0 Included - Full Retail Pack - 1 PC
  • 1 User

₹1900

Get This

81% OFF

Unity Brand Mosquito Net Repair Tape | Strong Adhesive & Waterproof Window Mosquito net Covering Mesh Tape for Door Tears Holes Screen Patch Repair (200Cm X 5CM) (Pack of 1)

  • Unity Brand Mosquito Net Repair Tape | Strong Adhesive & Waterproof Window Mosquito net Covering Mesh Tape for Door Tears Holes Screen Patch Repair (200Cm X 5CM) (Pack of 1)

₹191

₹999

Get This

69% OFF

Microsoft Windows 10 Professional 64Bit OEM (OEI) DVD PACK English Intl for 1 PC/ User

  • Microsoft Windows 10 Professional 64Bit OEM (OEI) DVD PACK English Intl for 1 PC/ User

₹1500

₹4900

Get This

38% OFF

Totto-Chan

  • Totto-Chan

₹570

₹919

Get This

David Weston, Microsoft's vice president of enterprise and OS security, explained the change to The Verge, saying: “This is really an attempt on clarity and providing better information and allowing us and customers to really get to what the core of the issue is so we can fix it faster,” 

“Part of it just cleaner information on what exactly went wrong, where it’s Windows versus a component.” he added.

While the inherent reason behind the change to new error message is apparent, Microsoft doesn't seem to be looking to publicly acknowledge so. The company attributes the change as a move towards “simplified user interface (UI)”.

Advertisement

“The updated UI improves readability and aligns better with Windows 11 design principles, while preserving the technical information on the screen for when it is needed.” Microsoft added in a blogpost.

After the CrowdStrike outage last year, Microsoft had commissioned a Windows Resiliency Initiative which aimed to engrave security measures more deeply into Windows in order to make a crisis like last year's more unlikely. 

Apart from the new Black Screen of Death error message, Microsoft is also adding a quick machine recovery feature which will allow Windows devices to quickly boot up if a restart was unsucessful. 

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsMicrosoft kills Blue Screen of Death on Windows after 40 years: Here’s what’s replacing it
Read Next Story