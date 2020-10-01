Microsoft launches new ‘affordable’ Surface Laptop Go: Details here

Microsoft has introduced a new Surface laptop which the company claims is smaller and more affordable. The company has also introduced new updates to Surface Pro X, including new app experiences, enhanced performance and a new Platinum finish. Along with the two laptops, the company has also launched several new Surface and Microsoft accessories.

Surface Laptop Go

Surface Laptop Go

The new Surface Laptop Go starts at a price of $549.99 (approximately ₹40,000) in US. The laptop features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, precision trackpad and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel.

The machine comes in three metal finishes: Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum. Select models of Surface Laptop Go have a Fingerprint Power Button with One Touch sign-in through Windows Hello. One Touch sign-in also provides secured access to OneDrive Personal Vault files.

Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen i5 Quad-Core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Microsoft claims the laptop gets 13 hours of battery life and fast charging.

Surface Laptop Go has a built-in 720p HD camera and studio mics. It also features Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio. In terms of connectivity, there are both USB A and USB C ports, an audio jack and the Surface connector.

Surface Pro X

The new Surface Pro X features the new Microsoft SQ 2 processor and a new Platinum finish. The new configurations start at $1499.99. The company is also introducing three new colors for the Signature Keyboard: Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red with the same built-in storage and wireless charging for the Surface Slim Pen.

The company will also expand support for running x64 apps with x64 emulation, which will start rolling out later this year. For developers, Visual Studio code has been updated to run natively. In terms of connectivity it gets Gigabit LTE.

