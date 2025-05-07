Microsoft launches new Surface Pro 12-inch, powered by Snapdragon X Plus chip: Details here

Microsoft, on May 6, unveiled the all-new Surface Pro 12-inch model, featuring a versatile two-in-one design that functions as both a laptop and a tablet, thanks to its detachable keyboard and built-in kickstand. It was launched alongside the Surface Laptop 13-inch, which, like the Surface Pro, is a Copilot+ PC powered by a Snapdragon chipset, offering an AI-first experience.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12 specifications and features Surface Pro 12 is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus chipset, delivering 45 TOPS of NPU power and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. Microsoft claims the device supports all-day battery life, too. Sustainability is also a major focus with the Surface Pro 12 as it features 82.9% recycled content in its enclosure, while the battery is crafted from 100% recycled cobalt.

For the display and design, it gets a 12-inch touch-enabled panel, and it still continues to feature the two-in-one form factor, allowing it to be used as a tablet and then transformed into a full-fledged laptop by attaching the detachable keyboard. There is also a built-in kickstand to position the tablet at various angles.

Microsoft has now made the Surface Slim Pen attach magnetically to the back of the tablet for charging and storage.

As for the keyboard, it connects magnetically, lies flat, and provides a quiet typing experience, according to Microsoft. There is also a dedicated Copilot key that brings AI functionality. The keyboard itself is available in three colours: Slate, Ocean, and Violet.

Surface Pro also get new capabilities thanks to the new NPU These include a feature called Recall, which is an opt-in function that changes how you search for content on your PC, allowing you to retrace your steps to get back to an app, website, image, or document.

Also, there is a new feature called Click to Identify, which lets you recognise text and images on your screen. There are also other features, such as the ability to relight your photos with lighting effects and a new agent in Settings.