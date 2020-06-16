Microsoft launches new Teams features to support online education

Many teachers and faculty have been incorporating new tools into their lessons, often for the first time and students are experiencing new methods of learning, which will have an important, lasting impact on their future. With this transition, it has become clear that with the required physical distance between teachers and students, it’s more important than ever to help educators find ways to connect with students and keep them engaged, motivated, and safe in a digital world, said Manish Prakash, Country General Manager-Public Sector, Health and Education, Microsoft India.