Microsoft has launched a series of new Surface devices which includes Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds. The new line of Surface devices will be made available from 12 May. However, the new gadgets are only being made available in select markets but the company has claimed the rest of the markets will also get them in the coming months.

Priced at $399 (roughly ₹30,300), the Surface Go 2 gets a 10.5-inch PixelSense display. The company claims the tablet gets improved battery life and the performance will go up by 64% compared to the original Surface Go. The tab will get 8th Generation Intel Core M. The Surface Go 2 comes paired with Surface Pen.

The Surface Book 3 is priced at $1599 (roughly 1,21,300). The laptop features a 13-inch or 15-inch high-DPI PixelSense Display. It is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors and choice of discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. The laptop gets up to 32GB of RAM and Microsoft claims that the laptop gets the fastest SSD the company has ever shipped.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPU in the 15-inch Surface Book 3 has, according to the company, enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass for PC titles at 1080p 60 frames per second.

Microsoft’s new Surface Headphones 2 are price at $249 (roughly ₹18,900). The new headphones get 13 levels of ambient noise control with up to 20 hours of playback time.

The new Surface Earbuds are priced at $199 (roughly ₹15,100). The buds feature intuitive touch controls so that one can start a phone call or change the song without taking out the phone.

Microsoft also launched the new Surface Dock 2 which the company claims delivers faster charging and a new multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub. Surface Dock 2 is priced at $259.99 (Roughly ₹19,650) and the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub is priced at $99 (Roughly ₹7,500).

