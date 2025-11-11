Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's how to start streaming games on your phone, PC and TV

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in India for Game Pass subscribers, allowing gameplay on multiple devices. Microsoft Game Pass plans begin at 499/month and users also need to have a compatible controller to play most games.

Aman Gupta
Updated11 Nov 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Xbox Cloud Gaming has made its debut in India
Xbox Cloud Gaming has made its debut in India(Aman Gupta)

Microsoft has launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, allowing gamers with the company’s Game Pass subscription to stream and play hundreds of titles on PC, Xbox consoles, handheld devices, mobile phones, and select Samsung and LG smart TVs. The new feature is also compatible with some Amazon Fire TV Sticks or the Fire TV Cube.

Notably, Microsoft had also recently updated its Game Pass subscription plans by getting rid of the Game Pass Core and Game Pass Standard tiers and introducing new Essential and Premium plans, while the Ultimate tier remained unchanged.

How to use Xbox Cloud Gaming in India:

The first prerequisite is an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Once you have that, Microsoft says you need a 20Mbps or higher network connection to stream games. Users also need a compatible controller to play, though certain games support touch controls as well.

To start streaming games, open the browser on your PC, phone, tablet, handheld, or any other supported device. Use a supported browser like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari.

1. Head over to https://xbox.com/play

2. Sign in with your Xbox Game Pass account

3. Connect the device with a compatible controller like Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4. If you are using a PC, Microsoft says some games also support mouse and keyboard input.

To stream games on supported Smart TVs, download and open the Xbox app and sign in with your Xbox Game Pass account. You will once again need access to a compatible Bluetooth controller to start playing.

Xbox Cloud Gaming launched

Microsoft Game Pass subscription plans:

The Xbox Game Pass Essential plan gives users access to 50+ games and unlimited cloud streaming with online multiplayer options. The plan costs 499/month in India.

The Game Pass Premium plan gives subscribers access to 200+ games, including Xbox-published games within 12 months of launch. The plan costs 659/month.

The top-tier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan gives users access to 400+ games, including 75+ Day One titles. Apart from the benefits offered in other plans, Ultimate subscribers also get access to EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classics, and Fortnite Crew. The plan costs 1,389 per month in India.

